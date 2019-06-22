  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver News, State Capitol, World Refugee Day

DENVER (CBS4)– World Refugee Day celebrates different cultures from around the globe. The celebration on Thursday took place at the state Capitol.

Immigrant-owned vendors set up shop outside the capitol building, selling handmade items. The event also included music and dancing.

Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera said refugees make important contributions to our communities.

“They enhance our culture by introducing new ideas, customs, languages, cuisine and art,” said Primavera.

Colorado is home to refugees from Afghanistan, Somalia and Vietnam, just to name a few.

