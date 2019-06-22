Comments
ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Trail Ridge Road is once again closed because of snow drifts, ice and winter conditions. Trail Ridge Road in Rocky is the highest continuous paved road in the United States – reaching 12,183 feet in elevation.
The road was closed for a few hours on Friday, the first day of Summer. Rocky Mountain National Park says the road will remain closed for the rest of Saturday. It’s not clear when the road will reopen on Sunday.
The Alpine Visitor Center and Trail Ridge Store (elevation 11,796 feet) were still buried almost up to their roofs on May 31.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the northern and central mountains that started on Friday night. By the time Sunday arrives some places could see up to 10 inches of new snow.