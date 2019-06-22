ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. (CBS4)– Several inches of snow are expected to hit Arapahoe Basin by Sunday, which is just fine with the skiers and boarders on the mountain. A-Basin announced earlier this week that it’s extending its season through June 30, and July 4 could be an option.
Cooler-than-typical late Spring and early Summer temperatures, combined with snow, have allowed the ski area to extend its season.
“There’s no better way to spend summer than here,” said Joey Ray, a Colorado Springs resident skiing at A-Basin in just swim trunks.
Those who hit the slopes on Saturday were wearing festive gear to celebrate the occasion, some wearing as little as possible.
“The skiing is pretty darn good especially for this time of year. It didn’t get too warm today,” said Alan Sandberg of Avon.
Even those who didn’t head to the ski area decided to take advantage of the powder.
“We are hiking to the summit here at Loveland Pass and we’re riding some fresh snow,” said Carter Stark, a backcountry snowboarder from Denver.
When asked if they were planning to come back on Sunday, the response from Stark, “Absolutely. We’re hoping that the clouds bring us another downfall.”
“I’m really considering it. I have a lot of friends coming tomorrow and I know we’re about to get six inches tonight,” said Ray.