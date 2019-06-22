  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed the Mount Evans Highway for the first weekend of summer due to snow and wind. Snow started falling at the summit on Friday and could continue through most of the weekend.

(credit: CBS)

The road to the top of Mount Evans has only been open since June 7 due to heavy late season snow. C-DOT says road crews will begin plowing the road again on Monday and hope to have it back open soon thereafter. The weather will cooperate for crews as a warmer and drier pattern returns to the state.

https://twitter.com/ColoradoDOT/status/1142444549609934850

