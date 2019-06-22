  • CBS4On Air

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A rafter was killed during a guided rafting trip on the San Juan River. The woman, who has not been identified, was killed when the commercial raft flipped north of Pagosa Springs on Thursday morning.

According to the Durango Herald, the raft flipped just below the confluence of the West Fork of the San Juan River and the main stem of the river.

That section is considered a Class 4-Class 5 run running about 2,000 cubic feet per second.

After the raft flipped, the woman was swept downstream, traveling about three miles in 15 to 20 minutes. She was wearing a personal flotation device, a helmet and a wetsuit.

A guided boat caught up to the woman and a guide started performing CPR on an island in the river. She was passed to emergency responders but pronounced dead at Pagosa Springs Medical Center a short time later.

The woman has not been identified. The commercial rafting business has not been identified.

