



Make-A-Wish Colorado granted its 5,280th wish this weekend. The recipient is 6-year-old Sean.

For Sean, garbage trucks are everything.

“We were cleaning out the basement one day, had a Bagster and he was there when the dumpster came to pick it up and he has been fascinated ever since,” said Sean’s dad Justin Cooley.

“He does nothing but watch garbage truck shows, documentary, kid shows, recycling, anything like that.”

Justin calls Sean the light of their lives.

“It doesn’t matter where he is at, who he talks to and who he’s with, he’ll make everyone smile.”

Sean suffers from a blood disorder that compromises his immune system.

“He’s very lucky with the type of his disease, he’s able to do a lot more. Playgrounds out and about, so we just try to make sure that he’s able to do everything that he can.”

As part of that effort, Sean’s parents applied to Make-A-Wish Colorado and in the shadow of Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sean got his wish—becoming a Garbage Truck Man for the day.

“You see everything going through his mind as he’s experiencing it. I’m still taken back, I haven’t quite processed it yet.”

Sean also got to visit a recycling facility, and the volunteers at Make-a-wish showed up to make sure that Sean and his family felt special every step of the way.

“Everybody’s been so warm and welcoming, it’s been incredible.”

Even though a cure may not be in the cards for Sean, this day was a day where wishes really did come true.