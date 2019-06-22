Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Mother Nature seems confused about what the arrival of summer should mean, even in the higher elevations of Colorado. Instead of sunshine and weather warm enough to swim in she brought clouds, unusually cold temperatures and enough snow in some areas to break out the skis!
Nearly two feet of snow has been measured on the snow stake at Steamboat Resort. The snow started falling early on Friday morning and lasted through most of the day and night.
Snow has been reported in elevations as low as 7,000 feet in parts of northern and north-central Colorado and more could fall into Saturday night and early Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for much of the area.