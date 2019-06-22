  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Mother Nature seems confused about what the arrival of summer should mean, even in the higher elevations of Colorado. Instead of sunshine and weather warm enough to swim in she brought clouds, unusually cold temperatures and enough snow in some areas to break out the skis!

Nearly two feet of snow has been measured on the snow stake at Steamboat Resort. The snow started falling early on Friday morning and lasted through most of the day and night.

This is what the snow stake looked like around 8 a.m. on Friday, June 21. (credit: Steamboat Resort)

This is what the snow stake looked like around 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 22. (credit: Steamboat Resort)

Snow has been reported in elevations as low as 7,000 feet in parts of northern and north-central Colorado and more could fall into Saturday night and early Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for much of the area.

Snow falling north of Black Hawk at 8,700 feet on Saturday, June 22. (credit: Judi Williams)

The Little Flat Tops as seen from Yampa, Colorado, at 7:30 a.m. on June 22. (credit: Christie de Ganahl)

