DENVER (CBS4)– Saturday’s cool and rainy weather didn’t stop thousands of people from enjoying the annual Greek Festival in Denver. In fact, the sun was shining for a while, which had everyone dancing!

The festival is at Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral at Alameda and Leetsdale.

The Greek Festival is a chance for the community to gather and celebrate Greek culture, more than 25 different authentic food dishes and traditional dancing.

The event has been running for 54 years! The festival continues Sunday.

