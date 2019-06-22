DENVER (CBS4) – A large, slow-moving storm system will be parked over Colorado today and that means more unusually cool, wet weather is in store. It’s been cold enough in the mountains for snow to fall with over a foot in some places above 10,000 feet!
Expect a few breaks in the clouds early on Saturday before another round of widespread rain moves across the state. In the higher elevations we’ll see more snow with additional accumulations near and above tree line. There is also a chance for thunderstorms this afternoon and a few of those could be strong to severe on the eastern plains.
Temperatures today will be running anywhere from 15 to 30 degrees below normal thanks to a pocket of cold air aloft and extensive cloud cover. A few places could challenge record lows Saturday night and early Sunday morning, including Denver.
Looking ahead it looks like much warmer and drier weather will move into Colorado as soon as Monday and it should stick with us most of the upcoming week. There’s a good chance temperatures will near 90 degrees in Denver for the first time this year by the upcoming weekend.