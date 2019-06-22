COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– There is no threat to the public after a shooting at UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs. The shooting left two people dead and was confined to one room.
A spokesperson for the hospital said the 911 call to police came in just before 1 p.m. Saturday. Police are investigating the incident as a possible murder-suicide.
Police confirm the deceased are one woman and one man. Neither were employees of the hospital. It is not clear whether they were patients at the hospital.
The hospital remains open and operational.
The hospital released this statement: This afternoon, there was a shooting at Memorial Hospital Central. No employees or providers were involved, and the incident is now over. There is no danger to any patients, employees or the public. At no point was it necessary to evacuate patients, and all services remain fully operational and open, including our emergency and trauma departments. We are working closely with the Colorado Springs Police Department; please direct any questions about the incident to CSPD.
Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477