ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– On June 7, Rocky Mountain National Park Announced Trail Ridge Road was open. They may have jumped the gun a little bit. On June 21, once again the road was closed for weather, 1-5 foot snowdrifts, in fact.
Yine Gao and Xio Cui drove up to Rocky Mountain National Park from Colorado Springs to see the views along Trail Ridge Road, but were stopped short and turned around just like hundreds of others.
That didn’t stop them from having a good time.
“We want to explore this area and we thought this road should be open for the entire national park but actually, it’s not,” said Yine Gao. “We will go to Bear Creek and go to Estes Park.”
At a campground down near Bear Creek, the threat of snow sure didn’t stop Luke Gidus and his buddies. They drove from Orlando to camp in Colorado and are realizing as they set up their tent, they might be a little unprepared.
“Um… we definitely could have been more prepared,” Luke said. “We weren’t expecting it to be nearly this cold but we brought enough blankets and sleeping bags and our body heat definitely helps.”
Even though his camping trip will likely be soggy, and he and his friends will spend a chilly couple of nights sleeping in a tent. He admits the cold mountain air does have its benefits.
“It’s pretty comfortable to sleep in at night,” Luke said with a chuckle.