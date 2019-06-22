DENVER (CBS4)– Two cyclists on the KeyBank Bike MS team stopped by CBS4 on Saturday morning to talk about the upcoming ride. Bike MS takes place over two days next weekend.
Brad Knickel and David Nelson are on the KeyBank team. They talked about how it’s a bonding experience that helps bring people together for a common cause.
“We’re a first year team. We’re made up of KeyBank employees and some friends and family members. Our initial goal was to raise $7,500 but we’re raised almost $24,000 so far.“
“I think we all ride for a cure for MS. I have a connection, my mother-in-law had MS for about 40 years and she would be really pleased to see that the money being raised and the research that’s been done has developed a lot of drugs that help people live more effective lives with MS.”
LINK: Register for Bike MS
Bike MS is a 2-day, 150-mile bicycle ride. It’s one of the National MS Society’s largest fundraisers. More than 2,000 riders will take off from the community college in Westminster and go to Colorado State University in Fort Collins, on Saturday, June 29th, 2019. The cyclists will ride back on Sunday, June 30th, 2019.