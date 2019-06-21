ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A celebration of life service is being held Friday to honor a Colorado State Patrol officer killed in the line of duty. Trooper William Moden died last week while investigating a rollover crash. The service begins at 11 a.m. Friday at the Denver First Church of the Nazarene.
Law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and tow truck drivers joined the procession along Hampden Avenue before the service. Firefighters and law enforcement officers parked along the route saluted as the procession passed.
Moden was killed when a driver hit him while he was investigating a separate crash on the interstate near Byers.
The stretch of Interstate 70 in Arapahoe County where Moden was killed was scheduled to be shutdown as investigators try to figure out what happened. The closure planned in the eastbound lanes between Peoria Street and Deer Trail starting at 8 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. Thursday has been postponed.
Additional Resources
Colorado State Patrol asks those looking to donate to Trooper Moden and his family to donate to the Colorado State Patrol Family Foundation and select the Moden Family Fund.
The family has asked that donations be made in lieu of flowers to The Adoption Exchange at www.adoptex.org.