By Justin Adams

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller still has some time before training camp starts. This week, he’s hosting his youth camp.

It’s the fifth time Miller put on the event for the kids. The two-day event had about 5,000 kids in attendance.

Miller is just a big kid at heart, which might be why he connected so well with the little ones.

“I feel like I’m the biggest kid out there, and then after a while, it gets a little bit competitive, that’s where I really like it, you know you’ve got some talented kids out here, too,” said Miller. “They’ll push you and compete and run a crazy route or something that will get me. Just to have that individual interaction with each kid, a route, play defense or something to just have that one-on-one time with them, it’s dope.”

Training camp for the Broncos starts in a month. And Miller has his eye on one rookie that he believes will turn out to be a great player.

“Noah Fant, Noah Fant is looking pretty good and Drew Lock is looking good. You can see the talent from those guys, they’re the ones that are impressing me, and they haven’t even done anything yet. Watching them do little routes, or Drew throw the D-ball, throwing around another pass there. You can see the talent. They want to be really good for us,” said Miller.

The Broncos open training camp on July 18. The first preseason game will be in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 1.