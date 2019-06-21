DENVER (CBS4) – The votes are in and three Rockies are through to the next round of All-Star Game starter voting.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado led all third baseman in voting. He’s facing off against Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs and Josh Donaldson of the Atlanta Braves for the All-Star start at third base next month. At shortstop, Trevor Story will battle Javier Báez of the Cubs and Dansby Swanson of the Braves. Finally, in the outfield, Charlie Blackmon will face eight other players for three starting jobs, including Cody Bellinger and Joc Pederson of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers.

You have voted and we have our finalists. First, the top 3 in each league at first base and third base. pic.twitter.com/yXxMLPWfnV — MLB (@MLB) June 21, 2019

Fans can vote starting on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Mountain time through Thursday at 2:00 p.m. The winners, who will start in All-Star Game, will be announced three hours later that night.

All-Star pitchers and reserve players will get the nod Sunday at 3:30 p.m. The 2019 All-Star Game will be played July 9th in Cleveland, Ohio.