By Andrea Flores
Filed Under:Denver News, Weekend Events


DENVER (CBS4) – From celebrating Greek and Japanese culture to celebrating the successes of America in space and on the road, here are 4 fun things to do this weekend.

(credit CBS)

54th Annual Greek Festival

Eat, drink, and dance like the Greeks at the 54th Annual Greek Festival. Head to the Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral Friday through Sunday for authentic Greek food, traditional Greek music, and live performances.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for seniors. Kids 12 and under are free.

(credit Cherry Blossom Festival)

47th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival

Fans of Japanese drumming, teriyaki, sake, and artwork won’t want to miss the 47th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival. Saturday and Sunday, celebrate Japanese heritage and culture with live entertainment and traditional cuisine.

Head to downtown Denver for the free event.

(courtesy Museum of Nature & Science)

Apollo 11 IMAX Film

Commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing with “Apollo 11: First Steps.” The IMAX film is showing at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. The film showcases never-before-seen footage and audio recordings before liftoff.

Tickets start at $6.

(credit Forney Museum)

American Cars of the 1980s

Press rewind and travel back to the 80s. “American Cars of the 1980s” at the Forney Museum of Transportation takes a look at design and technological advances of the decade. The exhibit highlights how car makers applied technology to the automobile.

It runs now through the end of July.

Andrea Flores

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s