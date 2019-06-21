DENVER (CBS4) – From celebrating Greek and Japanese culture to celebrating the successes of America in space and on the road, here are 4 fun things to do this weekend.
Eat, drink, and dance like the Greeks at the 54th Annual Greek Festival. Head to the Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral Friday through Sunday for authentic Greek food, traditional Greek music, and live performances.
Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for seniors. Kids 12 and under are free.
47th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival
Fans of Japanese drumming, teriyaki, sake, and artwork won’t want to miss the 47th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival. Saturday and Sunday, celebrate Japanese heritage and culture with live entertainment and traditional cuisine.
Head to downtown Denver for the free event.
Commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing with “Apollo 11: First Steps.” The IMAX film is showing at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. The film showcases never-before-seen footage and audio recordings before liftoff.
Tickets start at $6.
Press rewind and travel back to the 80s. “American Cars of the 1980s” at the Forney Museum of Transportation takes a look at design and technological advances of the decade. The exhibit highlights how car makers applied technology to the automobile.
It runs now through the end of July.