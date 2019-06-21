



— A therapy dog that disappeared after a car crash in Adams County last week has been reunited with its family — and its owner is making progress toward recovery!

The crash happened on E-470 near Pena Boulevard on Wednesday. A guard rail was damaged and the front bumper and a tire were found at the scene.

The dog’s owner, Kenton Schminke, was rushed to UCHealth, where he was hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit, a family member told CBS on Monday.

After the crash, Schminke’s dog “Dave” was no where to be found.

Schminke’s step-son, Frankie Menna, said Dave is a therapy dog.

“Dave ran off after his dad was in a terrible accident. His dad is currently in ICU in a coma and is fighting for his life,” Menna wrote on the Helping Lost Dogs website after the crash.

“He and Dave have the strongest bond and as his family we know that his dad just needs Dave right now to help him fight!”

After more than a full week of searching, Menna told CBS4 that Dave had been found on Thursday — and they brought him to the hospital to see Schminke.

Menna also said Schminke was woken up from his medically-induced coma on Thursday. The family said he still has a long road to recovery, but they are thankful that Dave is back home to support them.