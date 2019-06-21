Filed Under:Colorado News, Kenton Schminke, Therapy Dog


AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A therapy dog that disappeared after a car crash in Adams County last week has been reunited with its family — and its owner is making progress toward recovery!

“Dave” (credit: Frankie Menna)

The crash happened on E-470 near Pena Boulevard on Wednesday. A guard rail was damaged and the front bumper and a tire were found at the scene.

(credit: Frankie Menna)

The dog’s owner, Kenton Schminke, was rushed to UCHealth, where he was hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit, a family member told CBS on Monday.

Kenton Schminke (credit: Frankie Menna)

After the crash, Schminke’s dog “Dave” was no where to be found.

“Dave” (credit: Frankie Menna)

Schminke’s step-son, Frankie Menna, said Dave is a therapy dog.

“Dave ran off after his dad was in a terrible accident. His dad is currently in ICU in a coma and is fighting for his life,” Menna wrote on the Helping Lost Dogs website after the crash.

(credit: Frankie Menna)

“He and Dave have the strongest bond and as his family we know that his dad just needs Dave right now to help him fight!”

“Dave” (credit: Frankie Menna)

After more than a full week of searching, Menna told CBS4 that Dave had been found on Thursday — and they brought him to the hospital to see Schminke.

Menna also said Schminke was woken up from his medically-induced coma on Thursday. The family said he still has a long road to recovery, but they are thankful that Dave is back home to support them.

