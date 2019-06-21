(HOODLINE) – Looking to sample the best frozen treats around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top frozen treat sources in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt.
Sweet Cow
Topping the list is Sweet Cow. Located at 2501 N. Dallas St., Suite 146 in North Aurora, the spot, which offers desserts, ice cream and frozen yogurt and more, is the highest rated frozen treat spot in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 85 reviews on Yelp.
Yo Craze Frozen Yogurt
Next up is Seven Hills’s Yo Craze Frozen Yogurt, situated at 18801 E. Hampden Ave., Suite 174 With four stars out of 62 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt has proven to be a local favorite.
Cold Stone Creamery
Cold Stone Creamery, located at 23973 E. Prospect Ave., Unit A, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt, custom cakes and cupcakes four stars out of 20 reviews.
Leche Y Miel
Leche Y Miel, a creperie that offers ice cream and frozen yogurt and more in Aurora Hills, is another go-to, with four stars out of 18 Yelp reviews. Head over to 12415 E. Mississippi Ave. to see for yourself.
Neveria La Mexicana
Over in North Aurora, check out Neveria La Mexicana, which has earned four stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and more at 9509 E. Colfax Ave.
Article provided by Hoodline.