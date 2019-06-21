Comments
ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Snow forced officials to close Trail Ridge Road on the first day of summer. Trail Ridge Road in Rocky is the highest continuous paved road in the United States – reaching 12,183 feet in elevation.
ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Snow forced officials to close Trail Ridge Road on the first day of summer. Trail Ridge Road in Rocky is the highest continuous paved road in the United States – reaching 12,183 feet in elevation.
The road was closed between Gore Range Overlook and County Road 20E, CDOT tweeted Friday morning.
Crews try to open the popular road by Memorial Day weekend, but late spring snow kept the road closed until June 5 this year.
The Alpine Visitor Center and Trail Ridge Store (elevation 11,796 feet) were still buried almost up to their roofs on May 31.
The snow was associated with a slow moving storm that will impact Colorado for the entire first weekend of summer.
Colorado Weather: First Summer Weekend To Bring Snowstorm To Rockies
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the northern and central mountains starting Friday night. By the time Sunday arrives some places could see up to 10 inches of new snow.