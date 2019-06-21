Comments
BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — The United State Postal Service will honor fallen Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm Friday afternoon. The facility at 90 North 4th Avenue in Brighton will be renamed the Detective Heath McDonald Gumm Post Office.
Gumm was killed in the line of duty last year when responding to a disturbance call in Thornton.
He was responding to a call of an assault on Jan. 24, 2018, in Thornton with other deputies.
The 31-year-old officer was born and raised in Colorado and died in the place he called home. He was married and was an avid hockey player.
“When we first learned that heath had been murdered, we all agreed we would never let the world forget Heath’s name or who he was and I believe this dedication will solidify his legacy for many generations to come,” said Heath’s dad.
Dreion Dearing is charged with Gumm’s murder.