Denver News, Park Hill Golf Club

DENVER (CBS4)– The Park Hill Golf Course will be sold to a developer. A Denver investment firm has agreed to buy the 155-acre property.

The Park Hill Golf Course is managed by Clayton Early Learning. The nonprofit serves low-income children.

Clayton Early Learning said the property used to be a source of significant yearly income.

As revenues at the golf course started to decline, the owner started considering selling the property.

It’s not clear exactly how the property may be redeveloped. Westside Investment Partners said it looks forward to working with the community on the project.

The sale is expected to be final July 11.

