DENVER (CBS4)– A 76-year-old Denver woman is breaking the mold when it comes to being a social media influencer. Judith Boyd is a fashion blogger and influencer with more than 48,000 followers on Instagram.

Boyd’s IG is @StyleCrone.

“Yes there are influencers in their 20s but there are influencers in all age categories and I am proud to be one of them,” Boyd told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.

It all started some eight years ago when her husband was dying of cancer. She began a blog about fashion.

“It was a way to cope with the most difficult situation I ever had in my life,” she said.

Since losing him, the blog has transitioned into much more. She has continued her blog with features like the monthly “hat attack” which made an appearance on YouTube.

Boyd is also compensated by companies to wear their products.

New York jewelry designer Wendy Brandes recently featured Boyd wearing her latest creation.

During New York’s Fashion Week, Judith has been a model on the runway for the C.R. Lee clothing line.

Despite the high profile, she remains down to Earth, providing advice for those who get their fashion far from the runway.

On one YouTube clip she shows off what she’s wearing, “Today I’m going to tell you about my outfit and everything comes from estate sales.”

She likened learning how to post and rack up thousands of followers to learning a new language.

“My readers tend to be older than 40, perhaps, but I have followers of all ages,” she pointed out adding, “There was a very popular pop star who followed me and I got all these followers who were 15 and 14.”

That pop star, none other than Miley Cyrus.

Far from Hollywood, the Style Crone fascinates her tens of thousands of followers from her vintage home in Denver.

Style is more than just a hashtag for Judith Boyd, it’s a way of life.