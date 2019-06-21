DENVER (CBS4) – A Park County man received a lifetime suspension of his hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for repeated wildlife exploitation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Friday.

Jeff Bodnar, 46, of Hartsel, was arrested and charged with 22 crimes after an investigation into illegal hunting and trapping activities. In May, Bodnar pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of two black bears and a mountain lion, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, a class 6 felony.

Bodnar was fined $4,593.50 and sentenced to 10 days in jail, which has been suspended pending successful completion of probation.

At its June meeting, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission approved a lifetime suspension of Bodnar’s hunting, fishing and trapping privileges in Colorado and the other 48 states in the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact. He could face fines ranging between $1,000-10,000 and up to 90 days in jail if he is caught hunting, fishing or trapping.

Bodnar’s hunting, fishing and trapping privileges have been suspended twice previously, CPW officials said. In 2008, he was convicted in federal court of conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act, a federal felony for attempting to sell illegally taken bobcats across state lines. He received 27 months in federal prison for that case.

The most recent investigation broke in 2014 when a report was received that Bodnar had resumed hunting and trapping while under his suspension.

“Mr. Bodnar appears to possess a complete disregard for Colorado’s hunting laws and a total indifference for wildlife,” said wildlife officer Ian Petkash. “We take these investigations seriously because of the toll someone like this can take on local wildlife populations.

“The illegal exploitation of wildlife will not be tolerated and we will continue to aggressively investigate wildlife crimes in this state. It is important to note that these type of actions are those of a poacher, not a hunter, and it is good to bring somebody like this to justice.”