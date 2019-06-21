Comments
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and tow truck drivers escorted a fallen trooper to a celebration of life service on Friday. Trooper William Moden died last week while investigating a rollover crash on Interstate 70 near Byers.
The procession down Hampden Avenue, between University and Colorado. Firefighters and law enforcement officers parked along the route saluted as the procession passed. A group of civilians held a black, white and blue flag.
Colorado State Patrol asks those looking to donate to Trooper Moden and his family to donate to the Colorado State Patrol Family Foundation and select the Moden Family Fund.
The family has asked that donations be made in lieu of flowers to The Adoption Exchange at www.adoptex.org.