In The Second Round, The Avs Take Center Alex NewhookThe Avs looked north of the border Friday for both of their first-round picks in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Avalanche Draft Defenseman Bowen Byram Fourth OverallThe newest member of the Burgundy and Blue will aim to help Colorado's thin defense. Bowen Byram was taken by the Avs fourth overall in Friday night's NHL Draft.

Three Rockies Are Up For Starting Jobs In The 2019 All-Star GameThe votes are in and three Rockies are through to the next round of All-Star Game starter voting.

Denver Nuggets Pick up Bol Bol In 2nd Round Trade With HeatDenver acquired the draft rights to Bol Bol at No. 44 from the Miami Heat on Thursday night in exchange for a future second-round pick and cash considerations.

Iannetta Drives In 2 In 10th, Rockies Sweep D-backsChris Iannetta's two-run, bases-loaded single in the 10th inning lifted the Colorado Rockies to a 6-4 victory Thursday that completed a three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Rockies Put Story On 10-Day Injured List With Thumb SprainColorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right thumb.