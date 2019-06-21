  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears
Filed Under:Colorado Weather, Denver Weather, Large Hail, Severe Thunderstorms, Summer Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – An unusually strong summer cold front is moving through Colorado today and it will be responsible for a wild swing in our weather. Your forecast today calls for much cooler temperatures with showers and thunderstorms.

Some of those thunderstorms could turn severe with large hail after 12 p.m. along the Front Range. The highest risk for this extends from the Denver metro area to the eastern plains.

Once the severe storms move away we will have an ongoing chance for showers and thunderstorms through the entire weekend with temperatures running 20-30 degrees below normal.

The other side to this weather story will be in the mountains where a pretty respectable summer snow is anticipated. There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect starting tonight. Some places above tree line could see up to 10 inches of snow!

After a very cool first weekend of summer we will see normal to above normal temperatures return starting Monday. In fact Denver could see the first 90 degree reading of the season by the middle of next week!

Chris Spears

Comments
  1. Daniel Mewhinney says:
    June 21, 2019 at 6:52 am

    Thank you Chris! I just got in some new hail screen for my garden, I wonder if it will be put to the test today (in Lakewood).

    Reply

