



– Every Saturday morning for 8-weeks, the Johns Manville bike team gathers for a training ride.

“My goal by participating is to raise money, create awareness,” said Randy Limmer, a 42-year, Johns Manville employee who leads the training rides.

Limmer is particularly attuned to the ups and downs of multiple sclerosis. He was diagnosed with the disease 27-years ago.

“My little sister also has MS, so I do it for both of us, and for the research and the work that the National MS Society does,” Limmer explained.

The training rides increase in miles and intensity. The ride that CBS4 attended was a 40-mile trek to the top of Red Rocks.

“The entire relationship between Johns Manville and Bike MS has really grown over the years, and I’m just glad to be part of that experience,” Limmer told CBS4.

The experience includes more than 100 riders on the team, and another 50 volunteers manning the lunch rest stop. Company CEO, Mary Rhinehart, rides in honor of her brother who has MS.

“I think it’s a great way to show our support. It’s a great way to get in shape. It forces you to get out and exercise, and the commitment, it’s a small commitment of time compared with the struggle that those living with MS face every day,” Rhinehart told CBS4.

It’s the kind of commitment that can build lasting relationships.

“I can say that our patent attorney, Bob, a couple of year ago, did it for the first time. He did every training ride with me, and at the end of day two, he came up and hugged me…this big old guy come up and hugged me and said, ‘I would never have been able to do this without doing your training rides. So thank you.’,” Limmer recalled.

Bike MS is a 2-day, 150-mile bicycle ride. It’s one of the National MS Society’s largest fundraisers. More than 2,000 riders will take off from the community college in Westminster and go to Colorado State University in Fort Collins, on Saturday, June 29th, 2019. The cyclists will ride back on Sunday, June 30th, 2019.