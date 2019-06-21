Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – If you know someone planning to hike or camp in the mountains of Colorado this weekend, be sure to share this story with them. Summer’s arrival in Colorado this year will feature an unusually cold weather system that will produce widespread snow in the mountains.
Snow was being reported Friday morning on Rabbit Ears Pass and in the town of Walden. Up to 4 inches was already showing on the snow stake at Steamboat Springs Resort!
The snow was associated with a slow moving storm that will impact Colorado for the entire first weekend of summer. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the northern and central mountains starting Friday night. By the time Sunday arrives some places could see up to 10 inches of new snow.
In Denver and on the eastern plains strong to severe thunderstorms are expected with temperatures running 20-30 degrees below normal for this time of year.
