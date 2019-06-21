AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Investigators have caught three federal fugitives who escaped from the ICE facility in Aurora on Sunday. The fugitives scaled a 15–foot chain link fence and then climbed over a wall in the recreation area to escape.

One of the escapees, Amilcar Aguilar-Hernandez, 23, from El Salvador, has a criminal conviction for felony trespassing; and he is currently a suspect in a rape case in Fort Carson, Colorado.

The other two escaped aliens from Honduras have no criminal history: Douglas Amaya-Arriaga, 18, and Carlos Perez-Rodriguez, 18.

They were found in three different locations, according to ICE officials.

Amaya-Arriagaand Carlos Perez-Rodriguez were recaptured June 20. Amaya-Arriaga was discovered in a suburban Denver house where another illegal alien agreed to harbor him. ICE deportation officers arrested Amaya-Arriaga and the man who harbored him. Perez-Rodriguez was arrested by deportation officers in Denver as he left an apartment in a large complex. They remain in ICE custody pending their transfer to U.S. Marshals Service custody for federal prosecution for their escape.

Aguilar-Hernandez was located and apprehended in Colorado Springs, Colorado, when he was apprehended by ICE deportation officers. To evade recapture, he slept at a job site and gave his possessions to his escapee accomplices, investigators stated.

“The investigation of the three men and their escape from ACDF determined that the trio made their way to a safe house in Colorado Springs where they spent three nights together. Their goal was to earn enough money to leave Colorado. However, they were forced to split up once they were recognized,” officials stated.

The U.S. Attorney’s office, District of Colorado, has accepted all three cases for criminal prosecution.

The circumstances of their escape remain under investigation.