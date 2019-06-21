  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Broncos Tickets, Denver Broncos, NFL, Ticketmaster


DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos fans, the stress of waiting by the computer and refreshing your browser on Half Price Ticket day is a thing of the past. Starting this season, fans have to register to get a chance to snag cheap tickets.

The Broncos will offer reduced-price tickets to individual games starting at 10:00 a.m. on July 16th. They start at just $17, but all purchases must be made online through Ticketmaster. Fans have to pre-register at Ticketmaster for a chance to get one of 2,000 half-price tickets for each of the team’s 8 home games. Only four tickets per household will be available, and fans cannot buy tickets to more than one game.

Registration opens at 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning, and runs through July 14th at 10:00 p.m.

Single-game tickets for ADA seating also go on sale on July 16th.

The Broncos have sold out 381 straight regular season games, dating back to 1970.

Ben Warwick

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s