By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Alex Newhook, Colorado Avalanche, NHL, NHL Draft

DENVER (CBS4) – The Avs looked north of the border Friday for both of their first-round picks in the 2019 NHL Draft.

After they selected Defenseman Bowen Byram fourth overall, the Avalanche selected Center Alex Newhook from the British Columbia Hockey League’s Victoria Grizzlies.

Newhook is a 5’10”, 195-pound Newfoundland native. He spent two years with Victoria, tallying 38 goals and 64 assists for 102 points in his second year. In 7 games for Team Canada in the World Under-18 Hockey Championship, Newhook scored 5 goals and added 5 assists for a team-high 10 points.

Analysts believe Newhook could fit nicely on a second or third line behind Nathan Mackinnon.

Newhook is expected to play for Boston College in the upcoming season.

 

Ben Warwick

