By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Bowen Byram, Colorado Avalanche, NHL, NHL Draft, Vancouver Giants, WHL


DENVER (CBS4) – The newest member of the Burgundy and Blue will aim to help Colorado’s thin defense. Bowen Byram was taken by the Avs fourth overall in Friday night’s NHL Draft.

Born in Cranbrook, British Columbia, Byram comes to Denver by way of the Vancouver Giants of the WHL. The 18-year-old is listed at 6’0″ and 194 pounds, shooting left.

Byram is widely considered to be the best defenseman in the draft and the fourth-best overall prospect.

“He’s the new-age defenseman. He’s a puck guy. He’s smart. He’s got hockey sense. He’s got everything. He skates. He’s got some bite to his game,” Avalanche Director of Amateur Scouting Alan Hepple told The Athletic in the lead-up to the draft.

Bowen tallied 26 goals and 45 assists for 71 points in 67 games in his last season in the WHL. At 17 years old, he helped the Giants to the finals of the WHL playoffs with 8 goals and 18 assists for a league-high 26 points.

 

