Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado State Patrol, Trooper William Moden


ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A celebration of life service is planned for Friday to honor a Colorado State Patrol officer killed in the line of duty. Trooper William Moden died last week while investigating a rollover crash.

William Moden (credit: Colorado State Patrol)

The service begins at 11 a.m. Friday at the Denver First Church of the Nazarene. There will be a procession along Hampden Avenue before the service.

Moden was killed when a driver hit him while he was investigating a separate crash on the interstate near Byers.

(credit: CBS)

The stretch of Interstate 70 where Moden was killed will be shutdown as investigators try to figure out what happened. The closure will be in the eastbound lanes between Peoria Street and Deer Trail starting at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Additional Resources

Colorado State Patrol asks those looking to donate to Trooper Moden and his family to donate to the Colorado State Patrol Family Foundation and select the Moden Family Fund.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s