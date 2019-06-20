Comments
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A celebration of life service is planned for Friday to honor a Colorado State Patrol officer killed in the line of duty. Trooper William Moden died last week while investigating a rollover crash.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A celebration of life service is planned for Friday to honor a Colorado State Patrol officer killed in the line of duty. Trooper William Moden died last week while investigating a rollover crash.
The service begins at 11 a.m. Friday at the Denver First Church of the Nazarene. There will be a procession along Hampden Avenue before the service.
Moden was killed when a driver hit him while he was investigating a separate crash on the interstate near Byers.
The stretch of Interstate 70 where Moden was killed will be shutdown as investigators try to figure out what happened. The closure will be in the eastbound lanes between Peoria Street and Deer Trail starting at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Additional Resources
Colorado State Patrol asks those looking to donate to Trooper Moden and his family to donate to the Colorado State Patrol Family Foundation and select the Moden Family Fund.