SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– First responders in Summit County participated in wildfire training on Thursday. The same training last year had to be cancelled because of the Buffalo Mountain Fire.
This year, it’s been a relatively slow wildfire season so far, with snow forecasted for the mountains this week. That gave firefighters the chance to test their wildland firefighting skills and also their communication.
Even with a cool, wet spring so far, fire crews know a few hot and dry days can change everything.
“As you know, in Colorado, it will dry out instantly and then all of a sudden we have wildland conditions,” said training officer Paul Lawrence. “We do this type of training in a different area for Boulder Creek it gives the guys a chance to come out here look at the feel types look at the terrain.”
The crews also practiced calling in air support with the dispatch in Grand Junction during the exercise.
