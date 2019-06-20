  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMElementary
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Summit County News, Wildfires


SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– First responders in Summit County participated in wildfire training on Thursday. The same training last year had to be cancelled because of the Buffalo Mountain Fire.

(credit: CBS)

This year, it’s been a relatively slow wildfire season so far, with snow forecasted for the mountains this week. That gave firefighters the chance to test their wildland firefighting skills and also their communication.

(credit: CBS)

Even with a cool, wet spring so far, fire crews know a few hot and dry days can change everything.

(credit: CBS)

“As you know, in Colorado, it will dry out instantly and then all of a sudden we have wildland conditions,” said training officer Paul Lawrence. “We do this type of training in a different area for Boulder Creek it gives the guys a chance to come out here look at the feel types look at the terrain.”

(credit: CBS)

The crews also practiced calling in air support with the dispatch in Grand Junction during the exercise.

(credit: CBS)

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s