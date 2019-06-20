  • CBS4On Air

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4)– Water World lifeguards focused on water safety on Thursday with a huge swimming lesson. More than 100 children were enrolled in one big swimming lesson at the water park.

This is the 10th year for the event.

Water World has more than 350 lifeguards working at the water park. They were excited to share their knowledge with the kids and say this day is one of their favorite at the park.

“We love helping the community and we really try to emphasize water safety to anyone we can,” said Water World aquatic supervisor Ryan Bonneau.

The swimming lesson is part of a worldwide effort to encourage water safety with more than 27 countries participating.

