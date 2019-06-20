



Flex Yoga + Barre

– Looking for the best barre class options near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top barre class spots around Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for barre classes.

Topping the list is Flex Yoga + Barre. Located at 2736 Welton St., Suite 200 in Five Points, the barre class and yoga spot is the highest rated barre class spot in Denver, boasting five stars out of 38 reviews on Yelp.

The Bar Method

Next up is the Cherry Creek’s The Bar Method, situated at 311 Steele St., Floor 2 With 4.5 stars out of 72 reviews on Yelp, the barre class spot has proven to be a local favorite.

Endorphin LoHi

Highland’s Endorphin LoHi, located at 3210 Tejon St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cycling class, yoga and barre class spot five stars out of 25 reviews.

Whole Body Pilates

Whole Body Pilates, a Pilates, barre class and yoga spot in Cheesman Park, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 22 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1207 E. Ninth Ave. to see for yourself.

The Barre Code Downtown Denver

Over in Five Points, check out The Barre Code Downtown Denver, which has earned five stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp. You can find the gym and cardio class and barre class spot at 2252 Larimer St.

Article provided by Hoodline.