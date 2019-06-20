MINERAL COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The search continues for a Colorado woman who is believed to have fallen into a fast-moving river. Roberta Rodriguez, 38, was last seen on Wednesday in Mineral County. Her boyfriend told investigators they were sitting on a rock near the south fork of the Rio Grande and when they got up to leave, he turned around and she wasn’t there. He said he saw her in the water for just a moment before she was swept away.
Mineral County Sheriff Fred Hosselkus said the river typically runs 100-200 CFS, but was at 1800 CFS when Rodriguez went in.
On Thursday, the sheriff’s office posted a video showing the current conditions in the area.
“The water is fast-moving and turbid,” investigators said.
The search has been scaled back, but the sheriff said search and rescue teams would continue to check the area on a daily basis.
“We’re planning on going up there every day,” Sheriff Hosselkus told CBS4.
The sheriff also said the woman’s boyfriend will be re-interviewed by investigators.
Rodriguez is a Colorado Springs native but was recently living in Bayfield.