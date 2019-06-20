SEVERE WEATHERStrong cold front to bring heavy storms, mountain snow
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver officials say they are planning to widen the entire 14-mile stretch of Pena Boulevard from Interstate 70 to Denver International Airport. The first part of the job would be a three-and-a-half mile stretch near the airport.

If approved by Denver City Council, the project will cost approximately $93 million.

Pena Boulevard would be expanded from six lanes to nine, and none of the current lanes would be closed during construction.

The airport hopes to start construction in January and they say it would last about two-and-a-half years.

The plan goes before city council on July 1.

