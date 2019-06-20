DENVER (CBS4)– One of the people cited in connection with a brawl that broke out at a youth baseball game in Lakewood over the weekend works for Denver Public Works. The employee, David Williams, has been placed on investigatory leave.
Williams received a citation for disorderly conduct for his involvement in the brawl, according to Denver Human Resources. It is unclear whether his leave was enacted after the initial altercation or whether there was another incident that triggered it.
The fight between parents of the players happened at the Westgate Elementary School field during a Bear Creek Junior Baseball game.
Police say it started with controversy over a call. A 13-year-old umpire said one of the 7-year-olds batted out of order.
Police issued five citations and are still looking to interview more witnesses and those involved.
UPDATE: Man In Teal Shorts Still Unidentified After ‘Disgusting’ Youth Baseball Parent Brawl
Investigators are especially interested in identifying the man in the white shirt and teal shorts — saying he caused serious injuries.
Men and women can be seen punching and pushing each other, as others look on from the other side of the fence. One person can be heard starting to pray during the melee. The young players can also be seen running off the field.