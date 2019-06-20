SEVERE WEATHERStrong cold front to bring heavy storms, mountain snow
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – Colorado wildlife officials are pleading for people to leave baby deer alone after seeing multiple fawns orphaned. The Gazette reported Wednesday that Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have encountered multiple cases in the past week of people finding fawns and believing they have been abandoned.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Officials say the agency frequently gets calls about people finding fawns.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Wildlife biologists say that when healthy fawns are found alone, their mothers are likely nearby and plan to return.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

In the most recent case Wednesday, wildlife officials tried to return the fawn to where it was found in Colorado Springs, hoping the mother would return.

