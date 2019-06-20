SEVERE WEATHERStrong cold front to bring heavy storms, mountain snow
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
By Chris Spears
Filed Under:Clear Creek, Mountain Snowmelt, Snowpack, Spring Flooding

DENVER (CBS4) – Rivers, creeks and streams continue to run high and fast all across Colorado due to the melting of an unusually deep late season snowpack. Several waterways have flood alerts in effect, especially across south-central Colorado.

High water levels can be found in both the higher and lower elevations. Clear Creek is running bankfull through Wheat Ridge where officials are urging people to stay away from the fast-moving water and to keep pets on a leash. In addition to the danger posed by the speed of the water it is also extremely cold.

The most recent map of statewide snowpack showed a total of over 1,000 percent of the median for this time of year. On average there is still 2 to 6 inches of water remaining in the high-elevation snowpack.

Chris Spears

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s