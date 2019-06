Clear Creek Bankfull In Wheat RidgeWater levels are expected to remain high well into the summer due to more mountain snowmelt.

AAA Survey: 15 Million Drivers Report Driving After Using MarijuanaMarijuana is becoming legal in more cities across the U.S. than ever before, and now more people are admitting to getting high before getting behind the wheel.

Westminster Library Exhibit Engages Kids And Adults To Think About SpaceThe exhibit is at the College Hill Library at 3705 West 112th Avenue.

Trails Still Muddy In Eagle CountyPeople should wait a little bit longer to use the trails in the area, the Vail Daily reports.

Passenger Rail Line From Denver To Boulder To Longmont May Be Delayed FurtherThe mayor of Longmont is upset with RTD, according to a report in The Daily Camera.

NASA Collecting Memories From Historic Lunar LandingThe 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 and the first lunar landing is one month away.

