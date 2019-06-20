DENVER (CBS4) – Rivers, creeks and streams continue to run high and fast all across Colorado due to the melting of an unusually deep late season snowpack. Several waterways have flood alerts in effect, especially across south-central Colorado.
High water levels can be found in both the higher and lower elevations. Clear Creek is running bankfull through Wheat Ridge where officials are urging people to stay away from the fast-moving water and to keep pets on a leash. In addition to the danger posed by the speed of the water it is also extremely cold.
The most recent map of statewide snowpack showed a total of over 1,000 percent of the median for this time of year. On average there is still 2 to 6 inches of water remaining in the high-elevation snowpack.