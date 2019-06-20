  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Aurora News
(credit: CBS)


4th of July Spectacular
Aurora Municipal Center
15151 E. Alameda Parkway
Aurora, CO 80012
www.auroragov.org/things_to_do/events/fourth_of_july_spectacular
Date: July 4, 2018 at 6 p.m.

City planners say this year’s Independence Day celebration “is sure to get families together and make the sky shine more than ever!” It takes place on the great lawn of the municipal center. The city has a fireworks viewing map you can check out before you head to the event. Also, residents can text “AURORA4TH” to 888777 to get special updates about the event.

