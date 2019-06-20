  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:A-Basin, Arapahoe Basin, Skiing


ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. (CBS4)Arapahoe Basin is extending its skiing and boarding season yet again, thanks to cooler temperatures and the possibility of more snow. This time, A-Basin will stay open one more weekend June 28 through June 30, way into the summer months.

(credit: A-Basin/ Ian Zimmer)

Lift hours will be the same as the other extended weekend hours, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Only intermediate runs will be open this weekend and next.

(credit: A-Basin/ Ian Zimmer)

Rentals are still available but lessons are not.

Whether A-Basin will stay open on July 4 has yet to be determined but the discussions are taking place. The last time A-Basin was open on July 4 was 2011.

(credit: A-Basin/ Ian Zimmer)

Summer skiing at A-Basin isn’t unheard of. In 1995, the ski area stayed open until Aug. 10.

