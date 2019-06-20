Comments
ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. (CBS4)– Arapahoe Basin is extending its skiing and boarding season yet again, thanks to cooler temperatures and the possibility of more snow. This time, A-Basin will stay open one more weekend June 28 through June 30, way into the summer months.
Lift hours will be the same as the other extended weekend hours, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Only intermediate runs will be open this weekend and next.
Rentals are still available but lessons are not.
Whether A-Basin will stay open on July 4 has yet to be determined but the discussions are taking place. The last time A-Basin was open on July 4 was 2011.
Summer skiing at A-Basin isn’t unheard of. In 1995, the ski area stayed open until Aug. 10.