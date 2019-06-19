By Romi Bean
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State University announced Wednesday that they are bringing back the state pride uniforms. The Rams have only worn the uniform once, in 2017 against Boise state.

The CSU Rams uniform for the Boise State game (credit: CSU)

That game was exceptionally painful for Rams fans, who watched the Rams give up two touchdowns in the final two minutes to send the game into overtime and then lose.

So it’s understandable why the Rams may have thought the jerseys were cursed and should only be worn once, but these uniforms are too good looking not to bring back. The Rams will wear the signature uniform Nov. 2 when they host UNLV Rebels.

