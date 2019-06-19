Community Project Aims To Preserve The History Of African-Americans In ColoradoJuneteenth is a day to remember the end of slavery in the United States.

Travis Mason Murder: Reward Grows To $50,000Nearly three years after Travis Mason was gunned down at Green Heart Dispensary, police are still searching for his killer. Now there's a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Decision Delayed On Dockless Bikes, E-Scooters For AspenCity leaders in Aspen have delayed the operation of dockless bicycles and e-scooters on city streets. For now.

Bike To Work Day Helps In Bike Infrastructure DecisionsThe information that cyclists give when registering for Bike to Work Day is key to making important decisions about bike infrastructure.

Possible Sale Of Park Hill Golf Course In Denver Ahead?The Park Hill Golf Course in Denver may be sold to a developer. The owners of the course confirmed they are talking with Westside Investment Partners about a possible sale.

Gunfire In Denver Affordable Housing Complex: 'I Would Be Dead Right Now'You wait for years to get into affordable housing, but when a bullet flies through your apartment do you stay or go?

