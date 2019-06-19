DENVER (CBS4) – You wait for years to get into affordable housing, but when a bullet flies through your apartment do you stay or go?

A loud bang startled Lisa Harker on Monday. It came from the direction of the apartment right next door in Denver’s Welton Park apartments at 23rd and Welton.

“The bullet hole came right through here,” she told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.

It left a hole in the wall, which was marked by police crime investigators.

“I told all the kids to get down and we crawled out of the apartment,” Harker said.

They bullet traveled through the kitchen.

“It went from there to right here, through the cabinet and out into the hallway,” she said. “It came out here and into into my neighbor’s door.”

No one was hurt, but her daughter, Ima King, could have been.

“I was supposed to be doing the dishes. If I had been, I would be dead right now,” she said.

Welton Park offers what’s called affordable housing, but the $1,200 a month for Lisa Harker pays for a two bedroom apartment has to be measured in security, too.

Those who live where the gunfire came is believed to have come from were not arrested and appear not to have been evicted so far.

“If they are going to stay, I want to be put in another unit, that’s all there is to it. Because we don’t feel safe,” Harker said.

The Welton Park leasing office told CBS4 Harker can move to another unit after giving a 60 day notice or she can move to another building if space is available.