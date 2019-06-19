DENVER (CBS4) – While snow still covers the peaks and rivers near their peak run-off at dangerous levels, environmentalist in the state are looking beyond this year to address an expected shortage of water in Colorado.

“Today we’re launching “For the Love of Colorado” campaign. Which is a public awareness campaign that’s designed to ensure people out here in Colorado understand the challenges that we face on the Colorado River and other river systems around the west,” said Jon Goldin-Dubois, the President of Western Resource Advocates.

Dozens of advocacy groups, business organizations and state agencies have banded together to create the campaign which promotes the Colorado Water Plan.

“If we don’t take steps to address the challenges that we face, that it could lead to a crisis. There’s not one solution that could address this whole set of issues,” Goldin-Dubois said.

The campaign will start rolling out around Colorado later in the year, with ads urging people to get involved and to care about water supply and water issues.

“Warmer weather means more evaporation, it means less water in our rivers. Of course that’s a challenge as we seek to meet the needs of businesses, of environment, of recreation, fish and wildlife, agriculture and of course just our drinking water supply. It is the lifeblood of Colorado’s economy, of our environment and part of our way of life. We can address these challenges head on,” Goldin-Dubois said.