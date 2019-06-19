Filed Under:Denver News, Park Hill Golf Club


DENVER (CBS4)– The Park Hill Golf Course in Denver may be sold to a developer. The owners of the course confirmed they are talking with Westside Investment Partners about a possible sale.

The City of Denver tried to buy the course in 2017. The city wanted to build parks and housing on the property.

(credit: CBS)

The deal fell through when the operator of the course said the space would continue to be leased.

(credit: CBS)

The 88-year-old Park Hill Golf Club closed at the end of last year for a storm water construction project.

