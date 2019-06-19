Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Park Hill Golf Course in Denver may be sold to a developer. The owners of the course confirmed they are talking with Westside Investment Partners about a possible sale.
DENVER (CBS4)– The Park Hill Golf Course in Denver may be sold to a developer. The owners of the course confirmed they are talking with Westside Investment Partners about a possible sale.
The City of Denver tried to buy the course in 2017. The city wanted to build parks and housing on the property.
The deal fell through when the operator of the course said the space would continue to be leased.
The 88-year-old Park Hill Golf Club closed at the end of last year for a storm water construction project.