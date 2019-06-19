



– Police are continuing their effort to identify a man who was one of a group of adults who threw punches during a Lakewood youth baseball game last weekend. They told CBS4 on Wednesday that tips about the man in the teal shorts seen in video of the fight have been coming in, but they have yet to cite him.

The fight happened Saturday on Westgate Elementary School’s baseball diamond during a Bear Creek Junior Baseball game. It erupted after a call was made by a 13-year-old umpire, and the 7-year-old players could be seen in the videos released by police running off the field after the melee began.

Police shared the videos with the public on Tuesday, and they touched nerves across Colorado. They have issued five citations for disorderly conduct for people who were involved:

David Williams, 24, of Littleton

Ernest Vigil, 55, of Denver

Manuel Garduno, 47, of Denver

Manuel Garduno Jr., 29, of Denver

Darren Garduno, 26, of Denver

They say the man in the teal shorts delivered a blow that was so forceful it knocked another person out. He could face more serious charges than those being cited.

“This went beyond a simple shoving match. Fists were flying. As you can see, there’s fights all over the field. There’s several fights going on at the same time between men and women. Several people were injured. We had at least one person with serious bodily injuries. It’s disgusting,” Lakewood police spokesman John Romero said.

Concepción Rivera, a parent whose son plays in the same league, told CBS4 she was appalled by the videos.

“Parents shouldn’t be acting like that. It’s a game, it should be fun,” she said.

Lawyers who represent the Bear Creek league told CBS4 they will share a statement about the investigation on Thursday.

The following are other images captured from the video of the brawl. (You are asked to contact Lakewood police if you can identify certain people in the video, or have more information about it that could be helpful to the investigation.)