LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Voters in Lakewood will decide whether to limit new home development. The city’s election is next month.
Some residents believe growth is out of control and want to take a drastic step with limiting future growth. Others say it’s too drastic and could create other issues in the future.
In Lakewood, a changing landscape has set in motion a ballot measure that’s pitted neighbor against neighbor.
“We need healthy, responsible, strategic growth that’s sustainable for years to come,” said Cathy Kentner.
Kentner is behind a group called Lakewood’s Strategic Growth Initiative. The group is pushing the measure which Lakewood voters will decide on July 2. It would limit new home development to 1% a year.
For example in 2018, Lakewood developers built 1,199 new housing units. Under the ballot measure, it would have limited the number of units to 672 which is a difference of 527 fewer that actually built in 2018.
“Anytime you artificially limit the supply you’re going to drive up the price,” said Tom Quinn who opposes the measure.
Quinn says the ballot measure will only hurt those who can’t afford housing the most and will contribute to more people commuting and driving on city roads. Quinn says Lakewood’s comprehensive plan is already working. He says it is directing growth to urban corridors like Colfax Avenue and helps protects 25% of the city’s land from development.